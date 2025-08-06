Prime Minister Netanyahu meets with bipartisan delegation from US House of Representatives intelligence committee
By ANI | Updated: August 6, 2025 23:05 IST2025-08-06T22:55:25+5:302025-08-06T23:05:03+5:30
Tel Aviv [Israel], August 6 (ANI/TPS): Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, today (Wednesday), met with a bipartisan delegation from the US House of Representatives Intelligence Committee.
Mossad Director David Barnea, US Rep. Rick Crawford (Republican-Arizona), US Rep. Josh Gottheimer (Democrat-New Jersey) and US Rep. Ronny Jackson (Republican-Texas) participated in the meeting. (ANI/TPS)
