Prime Minister Netanyahu meets with bipartisan delegation from US House of Representatives intelligence committee

Tel Aviv [Israel], August 6 (ANI/TPS): Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, today (Wednesday), met with a bipartisan delegation from the US House of Representatives Intelligence Committee.

Mossad Director David Barnea, US Rep. Rick Crawford (Republican-Arizona), US Rep. Josh Gottheimer (Democrat-New Jersey) and US Rep. Ronny Jackson (Republican-Texas) participated in the meeting. (ANI/TPS)

