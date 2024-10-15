Prime Minister Netanyahu meets with delegation of prominent chabad rabbis

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 15 (ANI/TPS): Ahead of the Sukkot holiday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hosted a delegation of prominent Chabad rabbis and received from them the "Four Species" - the plants on which a blessing is made every day over the Sukkot holiday which begins Wednesday night.

The Chabad - also known as Lubavitch - is one of the most prominent Hasidic sects in the world.

The rabbis presented Netanyahu with a multi-volume set of the Tanya, the book of Jewish wisdom written by the first Chabad rebbe (leader) more than 200 years ago. This edition was printed in various places in Lebanon, during Israel's first Lebanon War in 1982.

The Prime Minister thanked the rabbis for standing by him as the wars in both Gaza against Hamas terrorists and Lebanon against Hezbollah terrorists continue to "total victory" and wished them and the entire people of Israel a happy Sukkot.

"We must be strong, and resourceful and hope for assistance from Heaven," Netanyahu told the delegation. "This is a long war - it does not proceed as we might prefer. There are good days and less good days but the main thing is to strive for victory." (ANI/TPS)

