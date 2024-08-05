Prime Minister Netanyahu: 'Whoever seeks to harm us will pay a very heavy price'

Tel Aviv [Israel], August 5 (ANI/TPS): On Sunday Israel's Prime Minister called for increasing the military efforts against Hamas terrorists in Gaza saying, "Only increasing the military pressure on Hamas will lead to achieving all of the objectives of the war, including the return home of all of our hostages, the living and the deceased."

Netanyahu's comments came at a State Memorial Ceremony on the anniversary of the death of Revisionist Zionism leader and founder Ze'ev Jabotinsky. The Revisionists, a group that was active before Israel's independence and conflicted with the socialist programs of the pre-state's Labor establishment, were the forerunners of the Prime Minister's Likud Party.

"Iran and its minions are looking to surround us in a stranglehold of terrorism," added Netanyahu. "We are determined to stand against them on every front and in every arena - near and far. Whoever seeks to harm us will pay a very heavy price." (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor