Prime Minister Netanyahu's meeting with Steve Witkoff
By ANI | Published: January 29, 2025 10:53 PM2025-01-29T22:53:19+5:302025-01-29T22:55:08+5:30
Tel Aviv [Israel], January 29 (AN/TPS): Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is currently meeting, in his Jerusalem office, with US President Donald Trump's special envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff. (ANI/TPS)
