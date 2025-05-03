Prince Harry expresses desire for 'reconciliation' with Royal family

California [US], May 3 : Prince Harry has said he "would love reconciliation" with the members of the Royal family and voiced deep disappointment over the UK High Court's ruling on his security arrangements, which he says now makes it "impossible" for him to bring his wife and children back to the United Kingdom, CBS News reported.

"I can't see a world in which I would bring my wife and children back to the UK at this point...I miss parts of the UK, of course I do. And I think that it's really quite sad that I won't be able to show, you know, my children," Harry said.

Since stepping down as a senior member of the royal family in 2020, Harry has lived in California with his wife, Meghan, and their children, Archie and Lilibet. The removal of his automatic security entitlement followed that decision.

On Friday, the Court of Appeal of England and Wales dismissed his appeal to the process by which that protection was withdrawn, a decision Harry described as devastating, reported CBS News.

"This is, at the heart of it, a family dispute. And it makes me really, really sad that we're sitting here today, five years later, where a decision that was made, most likely - in fact, I know - to keep us under their roof," Harry said.

"But then once they realised that that wasn't going to work, once they realised that, you know myself, my wife, my kids are happier outside of the institution, then please just look at the facts. Look at the risks. Look at the threat. Look at the impact. If anything was to happen to me, my wife or my father's grandchildren - if anything was to happen to them - look where the responsibility lies, you know? So this is a duty of care that has been completely thrown out the window," he added.

The court acknowledged that the committee responsible for royal security, Ravec, had deviated from established policy when deciding to remove Harry's full-scale protection. However, it concluded the committee had acted "sensibly" in light of his particular circumstances.

According to Harry, a safe return to the UK is now only possible if he is formally invited by the royal family, as such invitations trigger appropriate security arrangements. He suggested that decisions surrounding his protection were shaped by an effort to pressure his family into returning to the royal fold, CBS News reported.

"Everybody knew that they were putting us at risk in 2020, and they hoped that me knowing that risk would force us to come back. But then when you realise that didn't work, do you not want to keep us safe?" he said. "Whether you're the government, the royal household, whether you're my dad, my family - despite all of our differences - do you not want to just ensure our safety?"

Harry also said he remains estranged from his father, King Charles, who is undergoing treatment for cancer. "I would love reconciliation with my family. There's no point in continuing to fight anymore. Life is precious. I don't know how much longer my father has. He won't speak to me because of this security stuff. But it would be nice to reconcile," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor