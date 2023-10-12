Prince William, Kate Middleton condemn 'horrors inflicted by Hamas'

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 12 (ANI/TPS): Prince William and Kate Middleton issued a joint statement Wednesday evening condemning Hamas' barbaric attack on Israel.

But their statement implied a tacit equivalency between the Israeli victims and the people in Gaza as they referred to the suffering of "all Israelis and Palestinians."

"The Prince and Princess of Wales are profoundly distressed by the devastating events that have unfolded in the past days. The horrors inflicted by Hamas's terrorist attack upon Israel are appalling; they utterly condemn them."

"As Israel exercises its right of self-defense, all Israelis and Palestinians will continue to be stalked by grief, fear and anger in the time to come. They hold all the victims, their families and their friends in their hearts and minds. Those the Prince of Wales met in 2018 overwhelmingly shared a common hope - that of a better future."

"In the midst of such terrible suffering, The Prince and Princess continue to share that hope without reservation." (ANI/TPS)

