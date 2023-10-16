Prithviraj Sukumaran enjoys a working b'day on sets in Ladakh

Mumbai, Oct 16 Actor and filmmaker Prithviraj Sukumaran, who turned 41 on Monday, is having a working birthday in Ladakh.

Prithviraj is enjoying a working birthday this year in Ladakh on the sets of his directorial ‘L2: Empuraan’.

Sequel to his directorial debut, 'Lucifer,' starring cinema icon Mohanlal, the shoot of ‘L2: Empuraan’, was on hold as the filmmaker was on bed rest post an injury.

All recovered now, the actor is back on set and chose to celebrate his birthday doing what he loves most.

Sharing details about the same, the filmmaker-actor said: "After three months of rest, the biggest gift that I could have given myself for this birthday is to be able to get back on sets and work this birthday, which I am doing. I’m shooting for my directorial on my birthday today in Ladakh.”

Further opening up about his family’s reaction to him having a birthday away from home, Prithviraj said: “My wife has not always enjoyed the fact that sometimes I am away working but since the last few years, ever since my daughter was born, I made it a practice to somehow keep myself free on my birthday.

“We usually travel but this year I told my wife that after my surgery, the biggest achievement for me would be to be back on sets doing what I know. The gift that I wanted to give myself this year was to be on sets and she understood. It’s after a while that I’m working on my birthday.”

Apart from ‘L2: Empuraan’, Prithviraj’s upcoming projects include the long-awaited 'Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire' that hits the screens on December 22.

