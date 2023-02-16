"Privileged to partner with Fiji in its nation-building efforts across various sectors," Jaishankar

Emphasising on the "close and long-standing ties" shared between India and Fiji through "people to people linkages", External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said it was a privilege to partner in the nation building efforts across various sectors in the South Pacific country.

Jaishankar also thanked the Fiji government for partnering with India for the 12th World Hindi Conference. He said the arrangements made by the government were exceptional.

Addressing a joint press statement with the Fiji Prime Minister Sitiveni Ligamamada Rabuka on Thursday, Jaishankar said, "I would like to take this occasion to really publically and sincerely thank the government of Fiji for partnering with us on this very important cultural, heritage exercise we do regularly. The arrangements which were made were truly exceptional."

The external affairs minister is on an official visit to Fiji from February 15-17 to attend the 12th World Hindi Conference in Nadi. "India and Fiji have close and long-standing ties and a large part of that is built on our people-to-people linkages. We have been privileged to partner with Fiji in its nation-building efforts across various sectors," he said.

Jaishankar also said he looks forward to meeting members of the Indian diaspora during his visit in Fiji.

The foreign minister said he and the Fiji Prime Minister in their discussions earlier reviewed the India-Fiji bilateral ties.

Jaishankar had also called on Fiji's President Wiliame Katonivere earlier this morning. They together launched the "Solarisation of the Pacific Heads of State Residences Project" which is supported by the government of India and the state house in Suva, Fiji.

"This project reflects India's strong commitment to climate action, to climate justice. It is also underlining our shared priorities with the pacific islands on this very important challenge of climate change, he said.

India and Fiji also signed a Memorandum of Understanding on visa exemption for diplomatic and official passport holders.

"We also just signed and exchanged the visa waiver agreement. It will encourage greater travel between our two countries," the External Affairs Minister said.

Fiji Prime Minister Sitiveni Ligamamada Rabuka during the joint press briefing said: "I would like to extend heartfelt appreciation to PM Narendra Modi and the Indian government for their incredible support in co-hosting the 12th World Hindi conference in Fiji. I'm pleased to say that India will always be a special friend and trusted partner to Fiji."

"Together we've built a robust multifaceted partnership that covers cooperation in all major areas of nation-building. India has stood by us in times of great need. We're grateful to the Government of India for supporting us through the provision of life-saving vaccines and humanitarian assistance," the Fiji PM said.

He said that Thursday's meeting signifies a landmark achievement in the India-Fiji commitment to advance cooperation at all levels.

Jaishankar on Thursday launched the 'Solarization of Residences of Pacific Heads of State Project' in the presence of the President of Fiji Ratu Wiliame Maivalili Katonivere in Suva.

"Pleased to be call on H.E. Ratu Wiliame Katonivere, President of Fiji in State House in Suva. Jointly inaugurated the Solarization of the State House. This is the first of a series that India is supporting in the Pacific Islands," tweeted Jaishankar.

"Fiji, as a founding member of the @isolaralliance is a strong partner in sustainable development," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

