Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares pictures from Holiday season

Mumbai, Dec 23 Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who was last seen in the streaming series ‘Citadel’, has shared pictures from the Hollywood season.

The actress took to her Instagram on Saturday and shared the photo dump in which she can be seen with her husband and daughter.

The couple enjoyed a holiday dinner with their friends and shared some snippets from the occasion with fans on social media. The first picture shows Nick hugging Priyanka as she sat on his lap. She looked gorgeous in a shimmery outfit while the 'Sucker' singer donned a smart black blazer with a sweater.

There are other pictures of their holiday menu, gala time with friends, and decorations.

The couple began the festivities with a fun-filled holiday dinner hosted by Morgan Stewart McGraw at her house.

Morgan Stewart McGraw also shared the pictures on her social media giving fans a sneak peek into the lavish menu, featuring a spread of delicious dishes, including caviar, potato chips, tuna tartare, salad and steak.

There are also some super cute photos of baby Malti Marie's playtime. Priyanka Chopra captioned the post: “Lately.”

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas met at the grand fashion event Met Gala 2017, where they represented designer Ralph Lauren. They got married at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018.

