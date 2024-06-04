Pro-democracy NGOs observe 35th anniversary of Tiananmen Square Massacre at Japanese parliament

Tokyo [Japan], June 4 : Several pro-democracy NGOs belonging to China and Japan observed the 35th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square Massacre on Tuesday in Japan's lower house Parliament building situated in Tokyo, the Central Tibetan Administration reported.

During the meeting, Makino Seishu, Japan's former Vice Minister of Economic Affairs, expressed his views on the importance of democracy and his long association in opposing the Chinese Communist Party's violation of human rights and democracy in China and the occupied regions. He also expressed the importance of the unity of all the Chinese people and the international democratic bodies to fight the repressive regime and bring freedom and democracy to China.

Additionally, Tsewang Gyalpo Arya, representative of the CTA for Japan and East Asia, expressed his sorrow and consolation on behalf of all the Tibetans for the victims of the CCP's brutal clampdown during the Tiananmen Square Massacre and conveyed solidarity with Chinese, Hongkongers, and Taiwanese in their fight against the CCP's brutal and ignominious regime.

According to Gyalpo Arya, "Democracy is inevitable and Tibetans are with the Chinese brothers and sisters in their struggle for freedom and democracy".

According to the CTA report, it is further stated that "the CCP's claim, Tibetans are neither separatists nor anti-China, it is the CCP who is afraid of the unity of Tibetan and Chinese people; the destructions of Larungar and Yachengar Monasteries in Eastern Tibet are a clear indication of the CCP's separatist agenda".

Kitai Daisuke of Amnesty International Japan, Sawuti Mohemaite of the Japan Uyghur Congress, Journalist Harimoto Shin, and Writer Lee Komaki were among the speakers who gave their statements during the Tiananmen Square Massacre in Japan. They all spoke of the harsh and repressive political and social environment in China. They also expressed the importance of democracy in China for peace and stability. Messages from abroad supporting the event and condemning the CCP's brutal regime were read and distributed at the event.

The second phase of the event had a video presentation compiled by Professor Ako Tomoko of Tokyo University showing Hong Kong's struggle for democracy and how it was brutally suppressed by the Chinese regime.

The video focused on the democracy activist Chow Hang-Tung, who is still in prison.

Sakurai Shu of the Bipartisan Diet (Japanese parliament) Member Caucus for Human Rights Diplomacy, Hirano Yuru of Stand with Hong Kong, and other activists spoke on how the CCP robbed Hong Kong of peace, prosperity, and democratic rights.

