Pro-EU protests continue for fourth day in Georgia

Tbilisi [Georgia], December 2 : Protests continue in Georgia as pro-EU protestors clashed with the police in the capital city of Tbilisi for the fourth day straight on Sunday night, Al Jazeera reported.

The protestors clashed with police upon the government's decision to suspend talks on joining the European Union.

According to Al Jazeera, Georgia's Ministry of Internal Affairs said on Monday that 21 police officers were injured during a crackdown against pro-EU demonstrations by thousands of people. The police also used tear gas and water cannon on the demonstrators. In total, 224 people have been arrested during the rallies supported by pro-West President Salome Zourabichvili.

"Another powerful night of Georgians standing firm to defend their constitution and their European choice. The determination in the streets shows no signs of stopping!" Zourabichvili, who supports Georgia's integration with the EU, posted on X.

Al Jazeera reported that tensions have been rising in Georgia between the governing party Georgian Dream and opponents who accuse it of pursuing increasingly authoritarian, anti-Western and pro-Russian policies.

Notably, President Zourabichvili called for pressure to be brought on the Constitutional Court to annul last month's elections, won by Georgian Dream. Both the opposition and Zourabichvili say the poll was rigged, Al Jazeera reported.

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has rebuffed calls for new elections.

Georgian news agency Interpress said demonstrators had blocked an access road into the country's main commercial port in the Black Sea city of Poti. Georgian media also reported that protests took place in at least eight cities and towns. As per Al Jazeera, the opposition TV channel Formula showed footage of people in Khashuri, a town of 20,000 in central Georgia, throwing eggs at the local Georgian Dream office, Al Jazeera reported.

President Zourabichvili said on Saturday she would not step down when her term ends this month, saying the new parliament was illegitimate and had no authority to name her successor.

Since the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union, Georgia has leaned strongly towards the West and tried to loosen the influence of Russia. It became an official candidate for EU entry last year and has been promised eventual NATO membership.

