Pro-Iranian groups, Hezbollah forces evacuate positions in southern Syria amid rising tensions

Damascus, July 28 Pro-Iranian groups and Hezbollah forces on Sunday evacuated known positions they hold in Damascus and its surrounding areas, anticipating potential Israeli air strikes, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The Observatory reported that pro-Iranian groups, comprising both Syrian and non-Syrian nationals, withdrew from their posts in the Sayyida Zaynab area south of Damascus and areas southwest of Damascus and the southern province of Quneitra.

Concurrently, Hezbollah forces implemented the same measures in the western Qalamoun region in the northwestern countryside of Damascus close to Lebanon, Xinhua news agency reported.

The pro-Iran militias have restricted the movement of their personnel and military leaders to avoid detection and have re-positioned themselves, the Observatory said, noting that the groups are no longer visible in the areas following these preventive actions.

The recent evacuation and reposition of pro-Iranian groups and Hezbollah forces come against the backdrop of the attack on the Israeli-occupied Majdal Shams area in the occupied Golan Heights on Saturday when as many as 12 people were killed in an attack Israel blamed on Hezbollah.

Hezbollah denied responsibility for the attack, which signaled a new rising tension and opened the door wide for speculations about a potential showdown between Israel and Hezbollah.

--IANS

