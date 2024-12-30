Probe requested into 'misuse' of pension funds at Karachi's Urdu University

Karachi [Pakistan], December 30 : Retired teachers and employees of the Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST) in Karachi have accused the university administration of withholding their pensions and retirement benefits for several months, leaving many facing severe financial hardships, Dawn reported.

According to Tausif Ahmed Khan, a retired associate professor and convener of the Committee for Retired Teachers and Non-Teaching Staff at FUUAST, employees who retired between 2017 and 2024 have not received their pensions for the past four months. Furthermore, many retirees have not received their other post-retirement benefits for an even longer period. Khan highlighted that six of the 80 affected retirees have already passed away, further exacerbating the distress of their grieving families.

The financial struggles faced by the retirees have been compounded by health issues requiring regular medical attention, for which they depend on their pensions. Khan emphasised, "Pension is our right, not a charity being given by the government." He condemned the university's actions as "illegal and inhumane," asserting that despite having surplus funds exceeding PKR 500 million, the university had invested the money in a private bank instead of paying the retirees their dues.

Khan further revealed that despite clear directives from the Federal Ombudsman to use the surplus funds to pay the retirees, the university's Vice-Chancellor (VC) chose to invest the funds, including PKR 100 million from November's profits, into a private bank in Islamabad.

He claimed that the funds had been invested in Habib Bank's Bahria Enclave Branch during the tenure of a bank manager who had close ties to the university's accounts officials. After the manager's transfer to Bank Alfalah, the funds were moved to his new branch without proper approval from the university's Syndicate, reported Dawn.

The issue has raised further concerns, as Khan clarified that the university's rules do not restrict the use of funds for the Karachi campus, despite some officials claiming otherwise. Tariq Iqbal, spokesperson for the Higher Education Commission (HEC), confirmed to Dawn that the HEC provides grant-in-aid to public sector universities without campus distinctions, leaving the decision on fund allocation to the universities' statutory bodies or syndicates.

When approached for comment, the VC stated that only October's pension had not been paid and that no other dues remained. He also asserted that the investment of the funds occurred before his tenure as Vice-Chancellor.

However, Khan has called for an investigation into the alleged misuse of funds and has urged Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, the university's pro-chancellor and Federal Minister for Education, to take swift action, Dawn reported.

As the crisis continues, Khan warned, "If we aren't paid our pensions and other dues, we will be forced to go on a hunger strike from January 2025."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor