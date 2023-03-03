Producer country should benefit from its resources before anyone else: Italian PM Meloni

While addressing the Raisina Dialogue as the chief guest and a keynote speaker, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said that Italy and India are connected like never before. The geographical identities of India and Italy are similar because of the common "peninsularity" of both nations.

She also said that Italy is working to be the bridge connecting the eastern Mediterranean, Africa and Europe. Producer countries should benefit from their resources.

"In the first few months of my tenure, I gave priority to developing equal partnerships on common priorities such as energy. Italy is working to be the bridge connecting the eastern Mediterranean, Africa and Europe. Producer countries should benefit from their resources, for their own prosperity and stability. Green energy, hydrogen and electricity will more and more be locally produced for the own citizens and for Europe," Meloni added.

"For centuries our maritime flows have looked towards the south and to the rest of the Mediterranean, which is our natural neighbour. And with whom we continue to build mutually beneficial relations. This is the spirit that shines in our vision and also dabbed in the plan for the Mediterranean and all of the African continent with its growing population, challenges and opportunities."

She said that the Mediterranean is a vast region which has resources and energy that is crucial for Europe first of all, it should benefit the people who are the owners of these commodities. Italy aims at providing tangible benefits for all without "predatory ambitions".

"There are important similarities between the wide and profound world of the Indian and Italian ancient cultures in contemporary interests. If one can speak of the concept of "peninsularity" which could have been placed next to "insularity "and "continentality". Italy is deeply European. Our rules and history are European," she said.

The Italian Prime Minister said that Italy with its peninsula that lies in the centre of the Mediterranean sea continues to be a fully integrated part of the Euro-Atlantic community and of the cultural and political west. But it is more and more projected towards the Indo-Pacific regaining the history of the maritime republics and the Marco Polo, especially after the opening of the Suez canal.

"150 years later, the Indo-Pacific has again become a crucial centre of gravity for the global economy. 40 per cent of the used foreign trade passes through the south china sea. And much more transits through the Indian Ocean. Our 2 regions are connected like never before. Together we account for 70 per cent of world trade and the EU has become the biggest investor in the Indo-Pacific contributing to two-thirds of global economic growth," she said.

She said that the oceans of the world connect India and Italy and they are essential to global commerce. Shipping makes up 90 per cent of international trade and freedom of navigation is crucial for the world economies. Global interconnection has enabled economies of the world to incorporate and flourish.

But it comes at a cost, she said. "Especially in times of turbulence in the international community. What happens in Europe affects the Indo-Pacific in ways it would not have in the past. And what happens in the Indo-Pacific has direct repercussions in Europe. This is not a surprise, not a black swan. It is instead a grey rhino we should have seen. And it is something we need to keep in mind as we move forward. This implies a new approach to how we move together. We need to see the world through a progressive lens, to focus with the same level of attention on both long and short terms," she said while speaking on the impacts of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

She said that like energy transition, the digital transition is also based on connectivity.

Data are the energy of our digital societies. And that will flow from India to Europe across the Mediterranean and Italy. The blue ramen project will lead the Indo-Pacific through our European economies.

As much as India, the peninsula factor has given benefits to Italy too, crucial results, being both a continental and a maritime nation.

She also appreciated Prime Minister Modi's hard work in handling the presidency and she reiterated Italy's full support for his success.

She said that naming Raisina Dialogue after the Raisina hills in New Delhi grants a broader view of India's capital city.

"In troubled times it is a fitting metaphor for the vision that leaders, thinkers, and civil servants need to adopt," she added.

She said that she didn't want to climb the institutions to gain power, but because it was the only way to have a better view of what was happening and get the best solutions.

Hinting at the Ukraine conflict, she said that nothing is more certain than the uncertainty of our "historic" times. It is an era of uncertainty and a period of unprecedented turbulence.

( With inputs from ANI )

