"Productive exchange on promising domains and key interests": Jaishankar after co-chairing India-UAE Strategic Dialogue

New Delhi [India], December 13 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan co-chaired the 4th India-UAE Strategic Dialogue in New Delhi on Thursday. Jaishankar said that there was a very productive exchange on promising domains and key interests.

Jaishankar called the Strategic Dialogue an "effective platform" that helps translate leadership guidance into reality. He said that he looked forward to co-chairing the Joint Commission meeting today.

In a post on X, Jaishankar stated, "Delighted to co-chair along with DPM & FM @ABZayed of UAE the 4th India-UAE Strategic Dialogue in New Delhi. The Strategic Dialogue is an effective platform that helps translate our leadership guidance into reality. A very productive exchange on promising domains and key interests. Thank the delegations and look forward to co-chairing the Joint Commission Meeting #JCM today."

During the India-UAE Strategic Dialogue, the two leaders explored various avenues for cooperation to drive mutual growth and prosperity.

Sharing a post on X, UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs' Office stated, "Abdullah bin Zayed and @DrSJaishankar co-chair the 4th UAE - India Strategic Dialogue, focusing on trade, energy, technology, among other areas under the framework of the comprehensive strategic partnership. They explored various avenues for cooperation to drive mutual growth and prosperity."

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and expressed his optimism about the future of the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

"Happy to receive Deputy PM & Foreign Minister of the UAE, HH AB Zayed. India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership is poised to achieve unprecedented heights. We are committed to working towards peace, stability, and security in West Asia and the wider region," PM Modi said in a post on X.

UAE's Minister of Foreign Affairs arrived in New Delhi on Thursday to take part in the 4th Strategic Dialogue and the 15th India-UAE Joint Commission Meeting. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the visit will "further strengthen the multifaceted Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India & UAE.

"Warm welcome to HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy PM & FM of UAE @ABZayed as he arrives in New Delhi for the 4th Strategic Dialogue & the 15th India-UAE Joint Commission Meeting. His visit will further strengthen the multifaceted Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India & UAE," Jaiswal said in a post on X.

Notably, the 14th India-UAE Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) was co-chaired by Jaishankar and his UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi on September 1, 2022. In 2022, both sides also signed an MoU to establish a Cultural Council Forum to deepen the partnership.

