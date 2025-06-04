"Productive, meaningful": BJP's V Muraleedharan hails all-party global outreach campaign

Cairo [Egypt], June 4 : Calling India's global outreach campaign against state-sponsored terrorism "productive" and meaningful", Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and multi-party delegation member V Muraleedharan asserted that the international community supported India's efforts to counter terrorism during the campaign.

Speaking to ANI, the BJP leader also called for a global initiative against terrorism and all its forms and manifestations.

"...I found it very much productive and very meaningful, and I found a consensus among everyone in favour of India, especially on the issue of terrorism. Everyone condemned the terrorist attacks that happened, and everyone was supportive of the efforts that India is making to counter terrorism. It just also felt that a global initiative has to be there and a consensus has to be created across the world against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," Muraleedharan said.

BJP leader V Muraleedharan was a member of an all-party delegation led by NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule that has completed its 4-nation visit to South Africa, Ethiopia, Egypt, and Qatar.

Earlier, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MP Supriya Sule said on Tuesday that the group held a constructive meeting with Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty. He reassured them that India and Egypt need to work together in peace, trade, and culture, as the two nations are uniquely placed.

While interacting with local leaders, opinion makers, and think tanks in Cairo earlier, Sule expressed gratitude to Egyptian leadership for standing firmly with India during the challenging and painful time and expressed her commitment to peace. She said that India launched Operation Sindoor under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She added that PM Modi sent seven groups of parliamentary delegations to several nations.

Supriya Sule noted that the delegation's visit to Egypt comes at an extraordinarily challenging time in India. She recalled how 26 innocent civilians were killed in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22.

Highlighting the efforts made by the Indian government to normalise ties with Pakistan, Supriya Sule said, "When this attack happened, clearly, it came as a surprise and a shock to all of us because our Prime Minister, when he first took oath in 2014, made an effort which was a part of continuity. Earlier, we had Prime Minister Manmohan Singh ji for 10 years, who was one of the finest leaders India has seen, who reached out to all the countries, and as you're all aware, governance is continued. So, we have made sure that what Atal Bihari Vajpayee did as Prime Minister Manmohan Singh ji and now Prime Minister Modi ji."

On Tuesday, Supriya Sule met Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty in the New Administrative Capital. After the meeting concluded, Badr Abdelatty condemned the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that claimed the lives of 26 civilians and said that such attacks can't be tolerated.

The delegation, led by Supriya Sule, includes Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Vikramjeet Singh Sahney, Manish Tewari, Anurag Singh Thakur, Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, Anand Sharma, V Muraleedharan and Syed Akbaruddin.

The delegation briefed international partners on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its broader fight against cross-border terrorism while engaging with leaders in key countries.

