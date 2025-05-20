"Progress being made" in Russia-Ukraine conflict, Trump says after call with "nice gentleman" Putin

Washington, DC [US], May 20 : US President Donald Trump has claimed that he was doing the best he could with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, to try and stop the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

On Tuesday, while speaking at the Kennedy Center Board Dinner Trump said that his talks with Putin is making progress.

"I'll tell you about the day- first my little conversation with a nice gentleman named Vladimir Putin. But we actually had a good talk and I think that progress is being made. 5,000 young soldiers are being killed every single week on average," he said.

Trump called the Ukraine-Russia conflict a "bloodbath".

"Can you believe? 5,000! and it's actually a number probably worse than that in addition to other people that are being killed in towns. We're trying to stop it. It's an absolute bloodbath," he said.

The US President said that the satellite pictures show the massive destruction and said he is doing everything he can.

"I've seen satellite pictures that are so bad, so horrible. To think that in this day and age we're living with this horrible thing that's going on and we're doing the best we can," he said.

Trump added that he was involved in the conflict even when it was not the war related to the US. He added that he was also involved in the conflict in the Middle East, which was also not a war pertaining to the US.

"This was not our war. We're doing something from the last administration. How they allowed that to happen? It wouldn't have happened. I'll tell you what else wouldn't have happened- October 7th would not have happened. This was a terrible thing. Also a lot of bad things happened in the last four years but good things are happening now," he said.

Trump also elaborated about his recent visit to the Middle East. He said that the visit brought him USD 1.5 trillion worth of investments. Trump's visit also got him orders for Boeing airplanes.

"We had a tremendous visit in the Middle East We went to Qatar. We saw the Saudi Arabia, all the top people in UAE and we brought back about USD 5.1 trillion. That's not bad and it's being credited as one of the most successful visit that anybody's ever made to any place. There's never been anything like this- hundreds of planes- big, wide-body planes ordered. Getting them from Boeing but an order of 148 planes- That's a lot of 777s. Those are the big ones for the 787 Dreamliners and orders of everything. The AI is going wild. I hope it's as good as people say because otherwise some people are going to be pretty disappointed," he said.

President Trump who on Monday held a two-hour long phone call with Putin said the Russian leader had agreed to "immediately" start direct negotiations with Ukraine toward a cease-fire and a broader peace deal to end the war as per the New York Times.

The outlet said that Trump backed off his demand that Russia declare an immediate cease-fire in Ukraine, instead endorsing Putin's call for negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.

