Protest erupts in Muzaffarabad over increased shop rents

Muzaffarabad (PoJK) August 12 : Local leaders and tenant shopkeepers in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir organised a protest against the authorities for increasing the rent of shops and sealing them due to non-payment of the new rates

The tenants protested and demanded that PoJK Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq open the shops immediately.

The protest, led by Shaukat Nawaz Mir from the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC), involved sellers and shopkeepers gathering in front of a local chowk to address the closure of their shops overnight.

Shaukat Nawaz Mir stated, "The issue behind the protest is the ongoing problem between shopkeepers and the state government related to rent. The Supreme Court of Pakistan has directed that rent should be set according to market prices. However, they are charging different rents for different shopsPKR 18,000 from one shop and PKR 26,000 from another. The land belongs to the government, but they are setting the rent according to their preferences. All we are asking is to pay rent according to the Supreme Court's directions. Why are they not following the Supreme Court's directive?"

Shaukat accused the administration of misusing the act.

He further added, "The Supreme Court has ordered them to collect taxes according to its guidelines. They are misusing the Act. The Court mandated fair rent, not exorbitant rates. They have misinterpreted the SC's direction and are treating the public unfairly by closing their shops for non-payment. If anything happens to the sellers, the government will be held responsible."

Angered by the government order, a resident commented, "All these shops were closed unexpectedly with no prior notice, and rents were increased by 6 per cent. These shops mostly belong to meat, vegetable, and fruit sellers, and their main source of income depends on this business. If these actions continue, how will we survive?"

Another resident also said that it was promised by the PoJK government earlier that permanent shops would be provided in good condition, but this promise has not yet been fulfilled. A rent increase has also been imposed, leaving uncertainty about how survival will be managed. The significant concern of taking care of families is also being faced.

