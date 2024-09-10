Protest erupts in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan over flour crisis, subsidy cuts

Gilgit (PoGB) September 10 : In Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan, the Awami Action Committee took to the streets of PoGB city today to protest against the ongoing flour crisis and subsidy cuts, Pamir Times reported.

Several protesters marched through the city, vocally opposing the administration's plan to cut and eventually eliminate subsidised wheat flour (atta). They chanted slogans and expressed their frustration and anger, denouncing the government's actions.

One protester expressed his frustration and stated, "We will continue our protest until our February demands are approved and until an official notification is released stating that 12 kg of wheat will be provided to us. We also want an apology from the authorities and removal of the new chief secretary. Despite protesting in his area, he is not taking us seriously. We will continue our protest until our demands are met."

Another protester mentioned, "Earlier, I used to receive 64 bags of flour, then 56 bags, and now only 25 bags. Yesterday, I informed the committee about the issue, and they decided to return only about 6 kg of wheat left It will be difficult for us to provide for the public in PoGB. We urge the authorities to give us more time to complete the necessary paperwork, as it is not feasible to do this work in one week."

Further, another protester highlighted the ongoing POGB crisis, citing issues with electricity and necessities as a result of government policies.

Another protester highlighted, "Currently, PoGB is facing a series of crises, whether related to electricity, necessities, or other issues, all due to the administration's policies. It is the government's responsibility to address these concerns. We are not asking for top-quality goods, just something adequate for our needs. Additionally, the electricity situation is also inadequate."

He further emphasised that the local administration should not take this protest lightly. The protesters plan to meet again tomorrow, and the Action Committee will demand that the authorities restore subsidies on 32 essential items.

For many families, the subsidised flour was a crucial element in keeping food affordable, and its reduction threatens to strain their already tight budgets further. The Chief Secretary and regional officials have yet to make a public statement addressing the concerns raised by the protesters.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor