Protest erupts outside White House over violence against Hindus in Bangladesh

Washington DC [US], August 11 : A large number of people protested outside the White House in Washington on Friday against alleged violence targeting minority Hindus and others in Bangladesh since former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation and departure earlier this week.

Protesters carried American and Bangladeshi flags and held posters demanding that Bangladeshi minorities be "saved." They chanted slogans of "We want justice" and called for peace amid the recent surge in violence.

The crowd, which included activists from various human rights organizations, members of the Bangladeshi diaspora and Indian-American Hindu allies, came from Washington, Maryland, Virginia, and New York.

Protesters sought the intervention of Muhammad Yunus, the Nobel Peace Prize-winning economist who assumed leadership of a caretaker administration on Thursday.

Shubho Roy, a Bangladeshi Hindu with family in Bangladesh, expressed anxiety over the situation and called for a permanent solution to ensure the dignity and safety of minorities in Bangladesh. "We need a permanent solution so that Hindus and other minorities can live with dignity in Bangladesh," Roy told ANI.

He highlighted the plight of Hindus in Bangladesh who had fled their homeland after enduring years of systematic violence, discrimination, and repression. Now, they stood before the symbol of American power, demanding that the world take notice of the atrocities they had left behind. "We were pushed away from Mahabharat (India), Akhil Bharat, Akhand Bharat. We were never a part of Pakistan. We were framed and pushed away from India," Roy added.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also called for the "safety and protection" of Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh in a message on X on Thursday.

"My best wishes to Professor Muhammad Yunus on the assumption of his new responsibilities. We hope for an early return to normalcy, ensuring the safety and protection of Hindus and all other minority communities. India remains committed to working with Bangladesh to fulfill the shared aspirations of both our peoples for peace, security and development," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Protesters described their demonstration as a desperate appeal from people persecuted thousands of miles away.

Priyadarshani Saha, one of the protesters, urged US lawmakers to advocate for Bangladeshi minorities, including Hindus, Buddhists, Christians, and other indigenous groups. "The Biden administration had the ability to make a difference, to influence the Bangladeshi interim government, and to pressure the international community to take action," Saha said.

Signs at the protest included messages such as "End Religious Persecution in Bangladesh" and "Protect Minority Rights," with chants demanding justice and international intervention.

Mahendra Sapa from Vishwa Hindu Parishad America stood in solidarity with the Bangladeshi diaspora, urging the State Department and White House to learn from the 1971 genocide and prevent a repeat of such atrocities.

"We strongly urge the State Department and White House to have lessons learned from the 1971 genocide and make sure that those mistakes are not repeated," Sapa told ANI.

"The office of the United Nations Secretary-General has said the violence in Bangladesh should be "tamped down", adding it stands against any "racially based attacks" or "racially based incitement to violence," he added.

Thousands of Bangladeshi Hindus have been fleeing to neighbouring India to escape the violence.

Hindus, who make up about 8 per cent of Bangladesh's 170 million population, have traditionally supported Hasina's Awami League party, which has faced backlash following violent clashes between anti-quota protesters and security forces last month.

Several US leaders, including Republican Congressman Pat Fallon and Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, have also spoken out against the alleged violence in Bangladesh.

