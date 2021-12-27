Protest in Afghanistan's Panjshir over murder of young man

Kabul, Dec 27 Hundreds of residents Afghanistan's Panjshir province took to the streets to protest against the murder of a young man, who the demonstrators claim was shot dead by Taliban affiliates, the media reported on Monday.

During the protest that took place on Sunday in Annaba district, the demonstrators "carried the dead body to the office of the provincial governor and asked for justice", Khaama Press reported.

The angry protesters were chanting "Death to Taliban", "Death to stooges of Pakistan", and "Long live Ahmad Masoud".

The residents of the district have claimed that the 24-year-old victim, Nazir Aqa, was killed by the Taliban affiliates but the motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained.

In a statement, the Taliban officials in Panjshir confirmed the killing, but called the incident a "misunderstanding", reports Khaama Press.

They added that the murder suspects have been arrested.

Panjshir was the last province of Afghanistan that fell to the Taliban in August.

