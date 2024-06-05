Protest in Oslo marks 35th anniversary of Tiananmen Square Massacre

Oslo [Norway], June 5 : The Norwegian Tibet Committee organised a protest in front of the Chinese Embassy in Oslo to mark the 35th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square massacre.

The demonstration on Tuesday (local time) aimed to honour the memory of those who lost their lives during the pro-democracy protests in Beijing on June 4, 1989, and to call for increased awareness and action against ongoing human rights abuses in China.

Activists, supporters, and members of the Tibetan community gathered peacefully, holding banners and chanting slogans demanding justice for the victims of the Tiananmen Square massacre. The demonstrators also highlighted the plight of the Tibetan people, urging the international community to stand in solidarity with Tibet and pressuring China to respect human rights and democratic freedoms.

The Norwegian Tibet Committee, known for its advocacy for Tibetan independence and human rights, organized the event to coincide with the anniversary of the massacre, underscoring the interconnected struggles for freedom and justice.

The demonstration in Oslo is part of a broader global movement to commemorate the Tiananmen Square massacre and to advocate for human rights in China.

Similar protests and events are being held worldwide, reflecting the enduring impact of the 1989 protests and the international community's commitment to supporting those who continue to fight for democracy and human rights in China.

