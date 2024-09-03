Protest in PoGB against misuse of anti-terrorism and cybercrime laws; calls for withdrawal of false cases

Gilgit [PoGB], September 3 : In Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB), the Awami Action Committee held a protest rally on Monday against the misuse of anti-terrorism and cybercrime laws. They argued that these laws are being used by the government to suppress dissent and silence voices opposing injustices in the region, thereby restricting freedom of expression, as reported by Dawn.

The rally, led by PoGB Awami Action Committee Chairman Ehsan Ali, Baltistan Division President Najaf Ali, senior leader Baba Jan, and Mumtaz Nagri, saw attendees march along River View Road and assemble at the central press club of PoGB. The protesters claimed that false cases have been filed against political workers and PoGB Awami Action Committee office-bearers under the Anti-Terrorism Act and cybercrime laws to silence their advocacy for local rights. They asserted that coercive measures against political activists will not be tolerated, and they will continue to exercise their right to freedom of speech.

Najaf Ali, the president of the Awami Action Committee Baltistan Division, told Dawn that they have been demanding basic rights for local people, including uninterrupted electricity and ownership of local lands. He further claimed that instead of addressing public issues, the Federal Investigation Agency has started filing false cases against local residents.

The speakers highlighted that local body elections have not been held in the area for the past two decades, and issues such as land grabbing and the issuance of mineral exploration licenses to outsiders continue. The protesters also passed a resolution demanding the withdrawal of cybercrime notices issued to political activists and the dismissal of unjust cases filed against the office-bearers of the GB Awami Action Committee.

Gilgit-Baltistan faces significant security challenges, including sporadic violence and clashes between local groups and authorities, exacerbated by political instability and extremist elements. Local conflicts often stem from disputes over political representation, land rights, and resource allocation, while political instability undermines effective governance.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor