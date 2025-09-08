Protest outside Karachi Press Club enters 34th day over enforced disappearance

Karachi [Pakistan], September 8 : The Protest outside Karachi Press Club entered its 34th day after a student was forcibly disappeared earlier in July, leading the Baloch human rights body, Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), reported on Saturday.

Sharing the details in a post on X, BYC said that the sit-in protest camp was organised by the family of Zahid Ali, a 25-year-old IR student of Karachi University, who was forcibly disappeared along with his rickshaw on 17 July 2025.

"Despite his father Abdul Hameed's worsening health condition, the family continues their protest with steadfast determination, demanding Zahid's immediate and safe release. Their struggle is a painful reminder of the ongoing wave of enforced disappearances that continues to tear apart families in Karachi and Balochistan", the post said.

𝗗𝗮𝘆 𝟯𝟰: 𝗭𝗮𝗵𝗶𝗱 𝗔𝗹𝗶'𝘀 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝘁𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗖𝗮𝗺𝗽 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗻𝘂𝗲𝘀 𝗮𝘁 𝗞𝗮𝗿𝗮𝗰𝗵𝗶 𝗣𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗖𝗹𝘂𝗯 Today marks the 34th consecutive day of the sit-in camp by the family of Zahid Ali, a 25-year-old IR student of Karachi University, who was forcibly disappeared…

In another post on X, BYC brought to attention yet another case of extrajudicial killing at the hands of state-backed death squads in Tump, Kech.

"Jalal, son of Haji Yar Muhammad, a local businessman and resident of Gomazi, Tump, district Kech, was shot dead by state-backed death squads on the evening of September 6, 2025.", the post said.

It brought to attention that the killing was the third extrajudicial killing within a single day in district Kech, following the killings of Izhar and Mulla Bahram in Mand earlier the same day. BYC said that eyewitnesses and local sources confirmed that state-backed death squads operating under the supervision of the Pakistani forces carried out the attack.

𝗝𝗮𝗹𝗮𝗹, 𝗮 𝗕𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗺𝗮𝗻, 𝗘𝘅𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗷𝘂𝗱𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹𝗹𝘆 𝗞𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗯𝘆 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗲-𝗕𝗮𝗰𝗸𝗲𝗱 𝗗𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗵 𝗦𝗾𝘂𝗮𝗱𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗚𝗼𝗺𝗮𝘇𝗶, 𝗧𝘂𝗺𝗽, 𝗞𝗲𝗰𝗵 𝙎𝙚𝙥𝙩𝙚𝙢𝙗𝙚𝙧 6, 2025 – 𝙂𝙤𝙢𝙖𝙯𝙞, 𝙏𝙪𝙢𝙥, 𝙆𝙚𝙘𝙝, 𝘽𝙖𝙡𝙤𝙘𝙝𝙞𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙣 Jalal, son of Haji…

Enforced disappearances in Balochistan have been a grave human rights issue for decades, rooted in the region's long-standing political and ethnic tensions. For the last several decades, Baloch nationalists, students, activists, and intellectuals have been targeted, allegedly by state security agencies, for demanding greater autonomy or rights.

Thousands have reportedly gone missing without due process, and many remain unaccounted for. Families are often left without information, legal recourse, or justice. Human rights organisations, both local and international, have condemned these actions, calling them violations of international law.

The Pakistan government has consistently denied involvement, but has failed to investigate or resolve the cases transparently. In recent years, peaceful resistancethrough sit-ins, marches, and now social mediahas grown, led by groups like the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC).

These families, driven by grief and hope, continue to demand the safe return of their loved ones and an end to the culture of impunity.

