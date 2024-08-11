Protest outside UK Parliament condemns violence against Hindus in Bangladesh

London [UK], August 11 : A large crowd gathered outside the Houses of Parliament in London on Saturday to protest the alleged violence against minority Hindus and other groups in Bangladesh following the resignation and departure of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina earlier this week.

Protesters carried Bangladeshi flags and held posters with messages such as "Protect our temples in Bangladesh," "Hindu lives matter," and "We want justice."

They chanted slogans demanding peace and equality amidst the recent surge in violence.

The demonstration included activists from various human rights organizations, members of the Bangladeshi diaspora, and Indian-American Hindu allies standing in solidarity with Bangladesh's Hindu community.

Unadi, a protester from Bangladesh, expressed concern over the helplessness of Bangladeshi Hindus, saying that the majority population prevents them from speaking out against injustices.

"Our country became independent in 1971 so that all communities could live peacefully. But now, we are suffering from atrocities committed by the majority community," Unadi said.

He compared the situation in Bangladesh to other countries, noting that while governments around the world protect their minorities, the opposite is true in Bangladesh, forcing many to flee the country.

"The mentality of the people has to change so that we can live peacefully. In modern times like these, all communities must learn to coexist peacefully. We are all equals," he added.

A protester from the Bengali Christian Association in the UK highlighted the need for equal treatment of all communities.

"I demand the interim government to amend the constitution, as it currently states that Bangladesh is a Muslim country. However, all communities fought for Bangladesh's independence, so the country belongs to everyone," she said.

Another protester pointed out that Bangladeshi minorities are being forced to flee due to ongoing atrocities by the majority community.

"We are gathered here because, for the past five to six days, people in Bangladesh have been torturing and burning our houses. They cannot take our country from us, and they cannot deport us. We want to live safely and peacefully in our country. The violence against minorities must stop," he said.

Another protester shared that his home in Bangladesh had been looted and set on fire just days ago.

"My house was burned. A few days ago, many people looted our house," he said.

