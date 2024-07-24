Protesters claim to have released maggots at US hotel hosting Israel delegation, ahead of Netanyahu speech

New York [US], July 24 : Ahead of an address by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the US Congress, a pro-Palestinian group on Wednesday claimed to have let loose maggots and other insects at the hotel in Washington, DC, where some of the Israeli delegation are staying, the New York Post reported.

The pro-Palestinian group has reportedly made the claim in a purported video that captures the creatures scrambling all over a table which had the flags of Israel and the US.

"Palestine protestors manufactured chaos at the Watergate Hotel last night so that Netanyahu, Israeli Mossad agents, and the Secret Service had no peace as they continue to terrorize our people," the Palestinian Youth Movement posted on X.

BON APPETIT!! MAGGOTS RELEASED ON THE CRIMINAL ZIONIST'S WAR TABLE! Palestine protestors manufactured chaos at the Watergate Hotel last night so that Netanyahu, Israeli Mossad agents, and the Secret Service had no peace as they continue to terrorize our people. pic.twitter.com/hEc2HzL8Jb — Palestinian Youth Movement (@palyouthmvmt) July 24, 2024

Multiple journalists and social media users tweeted and shared the videos on their accounts. Ahead of Netanyahu's address to a joint meeting of Congress on Wednesday, there was protests in Washington, DC, according to the New York Post.

Notably, the joint address of the US Congress refers to a gathering that is attended by members of both the House of Representatives and the Senate.

The Israeli Prime Minister arrived in Washington on Monday after US President Joe Biden ended his re-election campaign.

The last time Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed Congress was in 2015 and with Wednesday's address, Netanyahu will overtake Winston Churchill, the United Kingdom Prime Minister who has delivered the most speeches to a joint session of the US Congress. Previously, Netanyahu spoke in Congress in 1996 and 2011.

Former President Donald Trump will be meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, on Friday morning.

The conflict in Gaza escalated after the October 7 attack by Hamas, where about 2,500 terrorists breached the border into Israel from the Gaza Strip, leading to casualties and the seizure of hostages.

Israel, since then, has characterised its Gaza offensive as targeting Hamas' infrastructure with the goal of eliminating the entire terror group while making efforts to minimize civilian casualties.

