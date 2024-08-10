Protesters rally outside UN over violence against minorities in Bangladesh

New York [US], August 10 : A large crowd gathered outside the United Nations headquarters on Saturday, demanding protection for Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh.

HinduACTion, a Washington-based NGO, said that people from all walks of life showed up spontaneously.

In a post on X, HinduACTion said, "Protests outside the @UN ongoing- calling for saving the Hindus and the minorities in #Bangladesh. Very impressive to see people from all walks of life show up spontaneously on a work day. @DcWalaDesi @nytimes @nypost #All_Eyes_On_Bangladesh #SaveBangladeshiHindus"

https://x.com/HinduACT/status/1822014893895106876

The protests also took place at other places in New York, HinduACTion said.

https://x.com/HinduACT/status/1822040459948032383

The NGO praised several US Representatives for speaking out against the violence targeting Hindus in Bangladesh.

The NGO said, "Thank you @repfallon. Thanks for leading from the front. You are truly a leader for ages," referring to Fallon's post on X.

https://x.com/HinduACT/status/1822011165477892431

Fallon had said, "I strongly condemn the ongoing political violence and religious persecution that we are witnessing in Bangladesh. I implore the interim government to act in the shared interest of the Bangladeshi people and put an end to this violence at once. The targeting of Hindus, Buddhists, Christians and any other religious minority is reprehensible. Those who have instigated and participated in these acts of violence must be held responsible,"

https://x.com/RepPatFallon/status/1821990123053121861

Several other leaders spoke up against the violence in Bangladesh.

The NGO said, "Within the first 100 hours of events unfolding, @CongressmanRaja, @RepMcCormick @RepShriThanedar, @RepRoKhanna and @RepTomSuozzi have called on the @WhiteHouse and @StateDept to take responsibility for the security of the Hindus and other religious minorities in #Bangladesh. We urge @HouseGOP and @HouseDemocrats to join in and make this a priority. We must ensure that the pogroms of 2001 targeting Hindus, and the genocide of 1971 are not repeated. Same is expected from @SenatorCardin and @SenateForeign"

https://x.com/HinduACT/status/1821975353444741425

Earlier, US Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi had written to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, asking for assistance in helping the Bangladeshi government end violence against Hindus in the country.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor