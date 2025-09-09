Protestors in Nepal demand government overhaul, decry ‘rampant corruption’

New Delhi, Sep 9 Massive protests have erupted across Nepal, with primarily Gen Z demonstrators on Tuesday demanding the resignation of the current government led by Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli, which they accuse of widespread corruption and abuse of power.

The unrest escalated earlier this week after the government lifted a temporary ban on social media Apps.

The ban had been imposed in an attempt to curb the growing wave of protests, but it backfired as public anger intensified. Violent clashes between protestors and police have since left at least 19 people dead.

IANS spoke with several demonstrators on the ground, who shared their frustrations and urgent demands for change.

“The current government is exploiting the youth. They’re corrupt and blind to our suffering. We want a new leadership that actually cares about its people,” said one young protestor.

Bharat, another protestor said, "We have only one demand — to stop corruption in Nepal. We are fighting against it every day. Many of my friends were shot and killed on the spot. I carried some of them on my shoulders and took them to the hospital. The situation here is getting worse. We just want an anti-corruption government. Our current government is deeply corrupt. We want to change it. You can see the conditions here — so many young people are dying every day. The youth of Nepal are suffering, and the situation is extremely critical."

Meanwhile, as sporadic protests continued in the capital Kathmandu and outside against the government’s violent reactions to the Gen Z protest on Monday that took the lives of at least 19 youngsters, local administrations of Kathmandu Valley have reimposed curfew there.

Following the deaths of 19 people, Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak resigned from his post, while the Nepali government lifted the ban on social media without any formal notification.

On Tuesday, another Minister in Prime Minister Oli's Cabinet also resigned, citing the violence unleashed by the state against the young agitators.

Issuing a statement, Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Development Ram Nath Adhikari said on Tuesday that he resigned from his post because he could not continue in the position while witnessing the pain of the nation triggered by State violence.

He said that violence unleashed by the state raised the question if the current government is headed towards a totalitarian system.

On Tuesday, sporadic protests erupted in different parts of Kathmandu Valley and local administrations imposed curfew barring the assembly of people.

DAO, Kathmandu, on Tuesday, reimposed curfew until further notice within the boundaries of Kathmandu Metropolitan City, barring people from moving, assembling, demonstrating, organising gatherings, or staging sit-ins to be effective from 8.30 A.M.

The local administration of Kathmandu has targeted the key entry points from outside the Ring Road in Kathmandu to prevent people from moving inside the core city areas.

During the curfew period, security personnel will facilitate the movement of vehicles providing essential services, including ambulances, fire trucks, hearses, vehicles carrying healthcare workers, journalists, tourist vehicles, vehicles of human rights activists and diplomatic missions, and air passengers based on air tickets, the notice published early morning reads.

Meanwhile, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also said it is closely monitoring the escalating situation in Nepal following the large-scale protests.

The MEA in an advisory this morning, also urged Indian nationals in Nepal to exercise caution and asked them to adhere to the steps and guidelines issued by the Nepali authorities.

Indian government has also expressed deep sorrow over the loss of young lives in violent unrest over social media restrictions and extended condolences to the bereaved families.

According to reports, what began as peaceful demonstrations quickly spiraled into chaos leading to 19 casualties in the ensuing violence.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the MEA said, “We are closely monitoring the developments in Nepal since yesterday and are deeply saddened by the loss of many young lives. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the deceased. We also wish a speedy recovery to those who were injured.”

