Protests erupt in Istanbul against Israeli bombing of civilians

Istanbul, May 27 Widespread protests erupted overnight in Istanbul following Israel's attack on a Palestinian camp in the Gaza Strip, local media reported on Monday.

Many protesters gathered in front of the Israeli Consulate General in the Levent neighbourhood on the European side to denounce the attack, the state-run TRT broadcaster said.

Protesters urged the international community to intervene and stop the Israeli attacks on Palestinian civilians, Xinhua news agency reported.

Demonstrations also occurred in the Sariyer district, home to the US Consulate General.

A banner bearing the message "Free Palestine" was unfurled, and the group chanted, "Down with Israel, collaborator US."

Another group gathered in Sarachane Park in the Fatih district, where they prayed for the civilians who lost their lives.

At least 40 people were killed on Sunday evening in Israel's bombing of tents of Palestinians in northwestern Rafah, the southernmost city of the Gaza Strip.

--IANS

