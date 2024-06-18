Protests erupt in PoJK over alleged abduction of teenager by security agencies

Kotli [PoJK], June 18 : A major protest was organised on Monday in the Kotli district of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) after a local youth was allegedly abducted by security agencies.

Shaukat Nawaz Mir, a local leader belonging to the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC), said that Khwaja Khurshid Ahmed, who hails from the Neelam area, was reportedly abducted by security agencies on June 7, and his whereabouts remain unknown.

In his statement, the JKJAAC leader stated, "I had previously given an interview to the media, stating that the issue of enforced disappearance is not rampant in PoJK yet. Regrettably, this is not the case anymore. I have to take my words back as our people are being regularly kidnapped and remain missing often. I had said those positive things about our administration by mistake, and I take my words back now."

"I have always said that if these arrested individuals are guilty of something, then there is law and the constitution of the country that has the power to decide. Hence, you must arrest and then produce them before the court, which will then decide if they must be punished. You becoming the judge, jury, and executioner will not be tolerated anymore," said Mir.

He added, "I had by mistake given you people false hope, but the incidents of Khurshid and Ahmed Farhad have made me realize the truth. The family members of these people were forced to file cases to know the condition of their loved ones."

He also mentioned that all the abducted individuals were raising their voices for the rights of the people of PoJK. These individuals were aware of the atrocities that the administration inflicted on the people of PoJK.

This incident allegedly sparked dissent because the case of Kashmiri poet and journalist Ahmed Farhad remains fresh.

During the protest, the leadership of the JKJAAC demanded the unconditional release of the prisoners who were apprehended by law enforcement agencies during the Muzaffarabad protest held in May this year.

