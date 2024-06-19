Protests in Turbat demand release of enforced disappearance victims

Turbat [Pakistan], June 19 : The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) announced in a statement released on Wednesday that the ongoing protest at Shaheed Fida Chowk in Turbat, Balochistan, will persist until victims of enforced disappearances are safely released.

The BYC stated that despite promises from the local administration regarding the safe return of the disappeared individuals, there has been no response from the current authorities.

In a post on 'X', the BYC stated, "Eid has come and gone, but Baloch families continue to protest at Shaheed Fida Chowk Turbat, demanding the safe return of their loved ones who have been missing since Eid. The District Administration had falsely assured them of their loved ones' release before. Now, no state authority has come forward to address their demands."

According to the BYC statement, the protestors include families of victims of enforced disappearances such as Fateh son of Nako Mayar, Muslim son of Arif, Jahanzaib son of Faisal, Nisar Karim, Rafiq son of Dil Muraad, Meeras Hussain, and Jan Mohammad son of Allah Dad, all missing since 2023.

The BYC also called upon the international community to show solidarity on the issue and demanded the release of all Baloch individuals who have been forcibly disappeared.

The statement further emphasized, "The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) appeals to the Baloch community to stand in solidarity with the victims' families.

BYC demands the safe release of all individuals who have been enforcely disappeared by state authorities, and held in undisclosed locations without trial or due process of law.

The international community and human rights organisations must open their eyes and raise their voices against the state's atrocities."

