Protests organised in PoJK as public remains agitated over rising enforced disappearances

Muzaffarabad [PoJK], September 7 : The incidents of enforced disappearances in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) are on a steep rise. The disappearance of family members, activists and locals has forced the general public to come out on the roads to showcase their agitation over the matter.

The most recent incident of the enforced disappearance of Raja Mudassir, a PoJK resident, on Friday sparked protests in several locations of PoJK, local news sources reported.

These protests were led by the family members of Mudassir who demanded the safe and unconditional release of their family member.

The protestors during the protest called upon the local administration for the rising number of enforced disappearances. The protestors held placards and chanted slogans lamenting the Pakistan defence forces and the administration of PoJK.

Reportedly, Mudassir was abducted by the security forces during the Ramadan month and his whereabouts have remained unknown ever since.

A local leader during the protest in PoJK stated, "No one can even imagine the pain Mudassir's family members must have been going through. The youth of a country is its power and PoJK's administration is abducting them. Currently, no one knows where our beloved is. The administration is not punishing a single person; they are punishing the entire PoJK. This protest will surely become severe if the activist is not returned safely."

Another protester stated, "We are now fed up, our brother has been disappeared for months. We have registered complaints and have tried to reach the authorities so that Mudassir is returned safely. Our village folk are present here today in hundreds and we are again reaching out to the authorities and will take this protest further if Mudassir is not returned safely."

