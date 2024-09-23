"Proud to be an Indian...very happy to be here...": Diaspora brims with joy as PM Modi addresses historic event

New York [US], September 23 : As Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered his address to the Indian community at the historic event in New York on Sunday, the diaspora members said that they were very happy to be at the event, and are proud to be Indians.

After addressing the gathering at Nassau Coliseum Arena in New York, US, Prime Minister Modi greeted members of the Indian diaspora.

At Nassau Coliseum in New York, Long Island to attend PM Modi's address, an Indian diaspora member dressed as Goddess Yellamma Devi said,"...I am so proud to be an Indian, and I am very happy to be here. Wherever we go, we should be proud of our country."

"I am so happy to be here...We respect him. They are going to take such happy memories... I am so proud to be an Indian," another diaspora member told ANI.

In his address, PM Modi said that the Indian Diaspora has always been the country's strongest brand ambassadors.

"I have always understood your potential... the potential of the Indian diaspora. You have always been India's strongest band ambassador for me. That's why I call all of you 'Rashtradoot'."

"Now Apna Namaste has also become multinational. It has gone from local to global and you have done all this. Every Indian who keeps India in his heart has done this. You have connected India with America and America with India. Your skill, talent, and commitment are unmatched. Despite being overseas, no ocean can separate you from India," PM Modi added.

He also praised the Indian community for keeping up the tradition of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" that means "the world is one family."

As PM Modi entered the Nassau Coliseum in New York, Long Island, he greeted the Indian diaspora, with 'Bharat Mata ki Jai'.

The diaspora crowd gave a standing ovation to PM Modi, as he entered the event venue, and took the stage. Talented artists from the Indian community took the stage, setting the perfect tone for PM Modi's address to the Indian diaspora in the US.

"We are here to see Modi ji. We have many expectations from him like on the issue of immigration," a member of the Indian community, who is in Nassau Coliseum in New York, Long Island, said prior to his diaspora event.

"I am super excited to listen to Modi ji. We have come from Connecticut," another member, Jaideep Shah, had said.

On Saturday, PM Modi took part in the Quad Summit and held bilateral meetings with US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Quad has emerged as a key group of like-minded countries to work for peace, progress and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.

