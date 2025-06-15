'Proud to have leader like Narendra Modi': Indian diaspora in Canada welcomes G7 invitation to PM

Calgary (Canada), June 15 The Indian diaspora in Canada is brimming with pride and anticipation as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit the country for the upcoming G7 Summit in Kananaskis, following an invitation extended by his Canadian counterpart, Mark Carney.

The visit marks a significant diplomatic thaw after a year of tense relations between the two nations.

Indian Canadians see this as a major turning point.

Businessman Rajesh Jaiswal expressed his community’s excitement and admiration for PM Modi’s leadership. "Hinduism has grown in the way it has because of PM Modi. He has taken India to a level no one ever imagined. Earlier, we were angry when PM Modi wasn’t invited to the G7, but as soon as we heard he’s coming this time, our entire community was overjoyed," he said.

Jaiswal also criticised misinformation campaigns aimed at tarnishing India's image abroad. "Some people try to mislead others, but now people are realising who is really spreading negativity. Both India and Canada are progressing. They must work together. We’re proud to have a Prime Minister like Narendra Modi, there’s no replacement for him," he said, adding that India’s rise to the world’s fourth-largest economy is not only a milestone for the country but a significant achievement for the world.

Rohan Sankhe, an IT professional based in Calgary, echoed these sentiments.

"In the past decade, India has emerged as a global power, and the credit goes to PM Modi. All countries now want to partner with India. Mark Carney is not like past leaders; he understands the need for collaboration, which is why he extended this invitation to Modi. It’s a smart move," he said.

In a reference to a recent Bollywood flick, Sankhe likened the diplomatic reset to a fresh start: "In the film '12th Fail', there’s a line that says when something goes wrong, we should start over. That’s what Canada is doing under new leadership, starting afresh with India."

"India didn’t show any ego during the strained ties. There was no tit-for-tat response, just a calm message that relations must be improved. This balanced approach from both sides is why we’re now seeing progress."

Sankhe praised India’s infrastructural and technological advancements under Modi’s leadership, noting, “If India had moved at this pace since 1947, we would already be a fully developed nation in the global top 3. Whenever we return to India, we can visibly see the growth.”

Both emphasised that India is now indispensable in areas like technology, education, medicine, and diplomacy. "Every country wants India on its side," Sankhe said. "Canada must strengthen bilateral trade, cultural ties, and educational exchanges with India. Frankly, apart from India, there is no real alternative left for Canada."

Indian diaspora in Canada sees PM Modi's visit not just as a diplomatic event, but a renewal of trust, partnership, and shared prosperity between two growing democracies.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor