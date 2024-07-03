Provincial Minister Saeed Ghani advocates for Pakistan People's party governor in Sindh

Sindh [Pakistan], July 3 : In the wake of the acrimonious exchange between the leaders of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM)-P, the Provincial Minister of Local Government has declared that the PPP will name Sindh's next governor, reported ARY News.

According to provincial minister Saeed Ghani, in the event that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is unable to select the next governor of Sindh, the Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) will step in.

Ghani emphasised that although the PML-N has insisted on selecting its own governor, the PPP wants to name a party member.

"If PML-N does not appoint a governor, then PPP will nominate its governor," he said.

Speaking about the quota system, he said that Liaquat Ali Khan had started it, and the PPP government had only carried it on.

In a scathing attack on Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P), he said that its leaders are practising hateful politics that are detrimental to the people, reported ARY News.

"We get 40 per cent of our jobs in urban areas, whether we like it or not, despite our vote bank in rural Sindh," he said.

In addition to criticising the MQM-P for opposing the quota system, Ghani charged the party with using provincial advancements for political advantage.

Additionally, he made fun of Mustafa Kamal by implying that individuals who identify as lower-class representatives haven't actually done anything to further their cause.

