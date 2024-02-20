PTI allies with Sunni Ittehad Council to secure reserved seats in parliament

Islamabad [Pakistan], February 20 : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has allied with the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) to secure its reserved seats for women and minorities in parliament and to consolidate its independent members-elect under party discipline, as reported by The Nation.

After days of speculation regarding the future of PTI-backed independents, the party confirmed that its members-elect from the national, Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies would join the SIC. Additionally, the Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) would also be part of the alliance.

During a joint press conference in Islamabad on Monday, PTI leader Gohar Ali Khan, accompanied by the party's nominee for the prime minister's slot Omar Ayub Khan, MWM Secretary General Allama Raja Nasir Abbas, and SIC chief Sahibzada Hamid Raza, announced the alliance, as per The Nation.

Gohar Ali Khan stated that the agreement with the SIC had been reached with consensus and received the approval of PTI founder Imran Khan. He highlighted the submission of applications for special seats in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to formalize the affiliation of their candidates with the SIC.

Since the February 8 elections, the PTI has been struggling to join the ranks of another party to ensure its reserved seats as the party-backed candidates had contested the election as independents following the loss of its electoral symbol 'bat' as a result of the Supreme Court verdict.

According to The Nation, Gohar Khan stated, "We demand ECP to allot reserved seats to us as per our mandate and in line with the law," reiterating the party's commitment to reclaim its electoral rights.

The Former Federal Minister for Economic Affairs of Pakistan, Omar Ayub, speaking at the occasion, alleged widespread rigging aimed at diminishing PTI's majority, particularly citing incidents in Karachi, Hyderabad, Peshawar, and Punjab.

SIC head Hamid Raza and MWM Secretary General Allama Nasir Abbas affirmed their unconditional support for PTI, emphasizing their joint efforts towards national progress and unity.

The alliance, rooted in a shared vision, aims to combat sectarian violence and promote democracy for the betterment of the nation, they stated.

Meanwhile, PTI initiated legal action in the Peshawar High Court to assert its entitlement to reserved seats for women and non-Muslims in the national and provincial assemblies. The party representative, Mashal Yousafzai, filed a writ petition, contesting the Election Rules 2017 and highlighting PTI's compliance with electoral regulations.

The petition underscored PTI's commitment to democratic principles and its pursuit of fair representation in government.

The alliance between PTI and SIC marks a significant political development, underscoring efforts to navigate the complex landscape of Pakistani politics while advocating for electoral fairness and inclusive representation.

