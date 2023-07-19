PTI chief Imran Khan says will share “uncensored details” of cypher drama tomorrow

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 19 : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan announced that on Thursday he would share the “uncensored details” on the cypher drama controversy.

“In their feverish attempts to implicate me in any case just to get me disqualified and jailed, this current assortment of incompetent crooks have again shot themselves in the foot. They have provided me with an opportunity to do a proper exposé of this whole Cypher drama,” tweeted Khan on Wednesday.

He took to his Twitter account following Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah’s claims of a reported confession of ex-principal secretary Azam Khan to be a “charge sheet” against PTI chief Khan.

“Tomorrow I will share the uncensored details of how this conspiracy unfolded to overthrow a govt which had the best economic performance in the last 17 years and bring these money launderers and crooks into power who have run the country to the ground. I assure you it will be more gripping than any drama on TV,” Khan’s tweet added.

Notably, Sanaullah’s remarks came as an alleged confession of Azam, Imran’s principal secretary when he was prime minister, came to the fore on social media wherein he claimed that the narrative behind the cipher – which the PTI chief has for long presented as evidence of a “foreign conspiracy” to oust him from the top office – was fabricated.

Interestingly, the event occurred a day after the Lahore High Court (LHC) revoked a stay order on the Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) call-up notice to Imran in a case involving an audio leak involving the cypher.

A top US official openly backed Assistant Secretary of State Donald Lu at the same time, who Imran had accused of orchestrating the no-confidence vote that resulted in his dismissal.

Azam's remark was described as a "charge sheet against Imran Khan Niazi" by Sanaullah at the start of the news conference in Islamabad.

Meanwhile, terming the statement attributed to Azam Kha, who went missing last month, un US cypher conspiracy “unverified”, the PTO on Wednesday said it was a “set of contradictions.”

According to reports circulating on mainstream and social media, the former bureaucrat has "recorded" a statement, terming the US cypher a "conspiracy" used by the deposed premier to "manipulate for creating a narrative against establishment and opposition," as per Geo News.

The alleged confession, which is being attributed to Azam Khan, said when Imran saw the cipher, he was “euphoric,” called the language used in it a “bluder” of the US and that it could be “manipulated for creating a narrative against the establishment and opposition” and used to divert the public’s attention from the no-confidence motion he was facing as the then prime minister.

The claim, which Dawn has seen but has not independently verified, further claims that Imran Khan promised Azam he would reveal the cypher to the public and "twist the narrative that a foreign conspiracy was being hatched in collusion with local partners and play the victim card" by displaying it to the public.

The allegation claims that Imran received the cypher from Azam and afterwards informed him that he had lost it after being repeatedly asked to do so, as per Dawn.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor