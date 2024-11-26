PTI convoy enters Islamabad as first round of talks fail

Islamabad, Nov 26 Opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest titled "Final Call" has forced its way into the capital Islamabad and is marching on its way towards its destination D-Chowk, which is taking place at a time when the first round of backdoor talks between the government and PTI have failed, and the second round is expected to start past Monday midnight.

At least one police official has died while more than a hundred police officials were left injured, with many in critical condition.

However, the ruling Shehbaz Sharif's government maintains that it would not spare those who called for this protest, asserting that anyone who reached D-Chowk would be arrested.

The PTI protest, which was announced on November 24, has now entered into its second day as tens of thousands of protestors from the Khyber Pukhtunkhwa (KP) province continue to march, overcoming hurdles, blockades, violent clashes with security officials, tear gas and rubber bullets.

The PTI march is being led by KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and Bushra Bibi, the wife of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Bushra Bibi became the driving force behind the protest march as she called on all supporters of Imran Khan to keep pushing forward until her husband and PTI founder is not released from Adiyala Jail.

"My brothers, as long as Imran is not with us, we will not end this march. I will stay there till my last breath, and all of you have to support me. This is not just about my husband but about the country and its leader," Bushra Bibi said on Monday while addressing the protestors.

As per the latest reports, violent clashes are taking place between PTI supporters and security officials at 26 number area of Sangjani interchange in Islamabad.

The government maintains that its first priority is to not let PTI get what it has come looking for in terms of casualties, warning that all those behind this protest will not be spared.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said that those who called for this protest, which has yet again resulted in the death of one police official, will not be spared.

"PTI wants to make sure that it gets to play with dead bodies and has been engaging in violent clashes with the police. We have proof that our police officials who have been injured and killed have been hit by straight gunshots," he said while speaking to the media at D-chowk in Islamabad.

"We will also give you evidence of how all of this was planned to disrupt the visit of the Belarusian President and its delegation. They (PTI) protestors do not even care about the country and that foreign dignitaries were landing in the country. Yesterday also, they tried to do their best to embarrass Pakistan by trying to disrupt and hinder the visit of the Belarusian delegation. This is all part of their plan to spread unrest in the country," Naqvi added.

While the PTI protest from KP continued to move slowly towards Islamabad, a backdoor round of table talks was underway between the government and a delegation of PTI.

The PTI delegation was represented by its chairman Barrister Gohar Khan and Barrister Saif, the spokesperson for the KP provincial government, while the government delegation was represented by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, and others.

As per sources, the first round of talks did not yield any results.

However, a second round of talks is expected to start on Monday night as the PTI delegation reached Adiyala Jail to meet with Imran Khan for consultation.

It is expected that a common ground of understanding may be reached to bring the fast-worsening security situation in the capital to a logical closure.

PTI demands the immediate release of Imran Khan, the return of what it terms a stolen mandate during general polls on February 8, 2024, and the reversal of the 26th Constitutional Amendment.

While there are hopes that the second round of talks would de-escalate tensions, the situation on the ground in the capital remains extremely tense and threatens more violence.

As PTI protestors move deeper into Islamabad, authorities have announced the closure of all educational institutions in the capital for two more days, while a heavy deployment of security has been put in place at Adiyala Jail, Rawalpindi, D-Chowk, and other entry points and routes towards the capital's Red Zone.

PTI protestors vow to remain in the capital until their leader Imran Khan is released and their demands are met by the government.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor