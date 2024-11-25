PTI convoy led by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM Gandapur crosses Hazara interchange

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 25 : The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party's convoy has reached a critical juncture, with the Southern Districts convoy currently stationed at Hakla Interchange, awaiting the arrival of Ali Amin Gandapur's convoy.

As per Shahid Khattak, the PTI President of the South region KP, the convoy will proceed towards Islamabad as soon as Gandapur's convoy crosses the Kati Pahari.

In a post on X the PTI party said, "At present, our Southern Districts convoy is at Hakla Interchange and we are waiting for Ali Amin Gandapur's convoy. As soon as they cross the Kati Pahari we will join them and proceed towards Islamabad."

"اس وقت ہمارے جنوبی اضلاع کا قافلہ ہکلہ کے مقام پر ہے اور ہم علی امین گنڈاپور کے قافلے کا انتظار کررہے ہیں، جیسے ہی وہ کٹی پہاڑی کراس کریں گے ہم ان کے ساتھ یکجا ہو جائیں گے اور اسلام آباد کی طرف روانہ ہوں گے" شاہد خٹک کا اہم پیغام@ShahidkhattakSk #HistoryInTheMaking pic.twitter.com/nelzZkGOjt— PTI (@PTIofficial) November 25, 2024

Notably, Hakla Interchange is near Fateh Jang in Punjab.

In a video shared by PTI on X, Barrister Umair Niazi said, "We are a few kilometres away from Islamabad. The three demands that Imran Khan has made will be fulfilled inshallah. The people from other cities are also requested to reach Islamabad."

ہم اسلام آباد سے چند کلومیٹر دور ہیں، عمران خان نے جو تین مطالبات رکھے ہیں وہ اِنشاءاللہ منوا کر رہیں گے، دوسرے شہروں سے بھی عوام سے درخواست ہے کہ سب اسلام آباد پہنچیں"۔ بیرسٹر عمیر نیازی#چلو_چلو_اسلام_آباد_چلو pic.twitter.com/WMbr22Ejet— PTI (@PTIofficial) November 25, 2024

The PTI in another post said, "...Opposition Leader Umar Ayub Khan and MNA Ali Khan Jadoon were on the front line with their workers and Hazara convoy in Burhan early morning."

Meanwhile, Geo News reported that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur's convoy crossed the Hazara interchange.

The Hazara interchange links Burhan Interchange near Hasan Abdal in Punjab to Thakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

In a post on X, the PTI shared latest information about Gandapur's convoy and said, "Latest scenes of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur's convoy, worst shelling continues."

وزیر اعلی علی امین گنڈاپور کے قافلے کے تازہ ترین مناظر ، بدترین شیلنگ جاری۔#UndeclaredMartialLaw pic.twitter.com/mSjMcauU1z— PTI (@PTIofficial) November 25, 2024

Notably, supporters of PTI founder Imran Khan took to the streets to support their leader, with protests erupting not only in Pakistan but also globally.

In the Canadian city of Mississauga, PTI supporters rallied in support of Imran Khan's #FinalCall, joining over 60 locations worldwide in simultaneous protests against "Pakistan's authoritarian regime."

Sharing a post on X, the PTI wrote, "Diaspora in Mississauga, Canada also came out to show solidarity with Imran Khan's #FinalCall! Over 60 locations, all around the globe, witnessed simultaneous protests against Pakistan's authoritarian rogue regime."

In another post, the party wrote, "Overseas Pakistanis living in Canada have recorded protests in four cities on the call of their leader Imran Khan and demanded the immediate release of Imran Khan and other political prisoners!"

The PTI also hailed Imran Khan, calling him a figure who continues to inspire and mobilise the nation despite being confined to a prison cell. PTI's praise came as the party's supporters gathered for a massive protest in Islamabad, demanding Khan's release. Sharing a post on X, the PTI wrote, "The captain, the leader, the philanthropist, the educationist, the mentor, the idol, and the legend who while being confined in a 6x8 prison cell, has not only gotten the rogue, fascist regime petrified enough into shutting down an entire country, but also massively mobilized an entire nation, not only inside the country, but all around the globe! Such is the power of the man, such is the power of his words, such is the power of his ideology! His name is Imran Khan Niazi and he has won."

Early in the morning, Gandapur started advancing towards Islamabad. On X, the PTI party wrote, "As early as the morning, Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur started advancing with the convoy, destination only Islamabad."

Earlier, a large convoy of PTI supporters, led by Gandapur and opposition leader Omar Ayub, encountered heavy resistance from law enforcement as it made its way from Swabi to Islamabad via Punjab.

The convoys encountered intense tear gas shelling near the Attock Bridge, Chach Interchange, and Ghazi Barotha Canal as police attempted to disperse the PTI supporters marching towards the capital, The Express Tribune reported.

