PTI founder Imran Khan writes letter to Pakistan's army chief

Rawalpindi (Punjab) [Pakistan], February 4 : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan has written a letter to Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir, outlining the reasons behind the "growing distance" between the military and the public, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said on Monday, ARY News reported.

The letter, according to PTI leadership, addresses key national concerns and urges unity between the people and the armed forces.

Speaking to the media, Barrister Gohar stated that Imran Khan had written the letter in his capacity as a former prime minister and had praised the sacrifices made by the Pakistani armed forces.

Quoting Khan, he said, "Pakistan Army is making great sacrifices. This country and army is ours. We do not want chaos and it is necessary that the public stands with the army." He reiterated that the PTI founder's message was focused on fostering national unity.

PTI leader Faisal Chaudhry also confirmed the development, stating that Imran Khan had sent the letter to the Army Chief. He said the letter emphasises the sacrifices of Pakistani soldiers and the necessity for the nation to stand behind its armed forces, reported ARY News.

He further revealed that Khan raised six major points, including allegations of "fraud elections" on February 8, 2024, and the 26th constitutional amendment.

The letter also touches on significant issues such as the Al-Qadir Trust case and economic concerns. PTI leadership believes these matters are central to Pakistan's political and governance landscape, warranting direct engagement with military leadership.

This development follows Imran Khan's recent correspondence with judicial authorities. On January 31, he sent letters to Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Aminuddin Khan, the head of the constitutional bench. Sources state that the 349-page documents contain critical demands and grievances regarding major political events.

The letters call for the formation of a commission to investigate the incidents of May 9 and November 26, which have been pivotal in political and legal discussions. Additionally, they highlight concerns over the treatment of PTI workers, detailing raids on their homes, arrests, and an alleged crackdown on party members, ARY News reported.

The February 8 elections are also referenced, with Khan expressing concerns about the electoral process.

