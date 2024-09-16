PTI goes all-out to block controversial constitutional amendment

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 16 : The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) had a hectic day on Sunday following the February 8 elections, working vigorously to prevent the government from passing a controversial constitutional amendment, Dawn reported.

The day-long activities of the PTI started in the morning and reached a peak with Barrister Gohar Ali Khan's participation in a meeting of a special committee, which was chaired by Syed Khursheed Shah of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) at the National Assembly late in the evening.

Earlier in the day, the PTI shifted its focus to gaining the support of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman. Several key members of the PTI met with the JUI-F leader, engaging in discussions for over an hour.

Television channels later aired footage showing PTI leaders offering prayers alongside the JUI-F chief, an effort that signified the party's attempts to sway him towards their position.

Sources within the PTI disclosed that significant efforts were being made to ensure that none of the party's lawmakers attended sessions of either the Senate or the National Assembly, reported Dawn.

Despite this, the PTI's leadership acknowledged that some of its members were unreachable, and efforts were underway to contact and convince them to remain committed to the party's stance.

Speaking to reporters after meeting with the Maulana Fazlur Rehman, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan emphasised that constitutional amendments should be introduced only when they serve the national interest, rather than for personal advantage.

When asked if the PTI was offering any incentives to the JUI-F for its support, Barrister Gohar Ali Khan denied this, stating that the PTI was merely attempting to discourage the JUI-F from seeking short-term benefits.

He further argued that if the government had been genuinely interested in the proposed legislation, it would not have kept the details of the amendment secret.

Barrister Gohar Ali Khan also warned that the proposed changes would damage the image of the judiciary, Dawn reported.

Additionally, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, the spokesperson for the KP government, stated that the amendment amounted to an attack on the apex court, constituting what he called a "clear case of sedition."

In a separate incident, the family of PTI MNA Aurengzeb Khichi claimed that he had been missing for several days, sparking concerns within the party.

Family members of Khichi reported that he had not been in contact with them for some time.

This issue was raised by PTI leader Shibli Fraz in the Senate a day earlier, where he accused the ruling coalition of exerting pressure on PTI lawmakers to secure their votes in favour of the constitutional amendment bill.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor