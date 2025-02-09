PTI is 'targeted', Imran Khan alleges in 2nd letter to Pak COAS

Islamabad [Pakistan], February 9 : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has written a second open letter to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir, alleging that the country's largest political party is being "targeted," Geo News reported.

"I wrote an open letter to the Army Chief (you) with sincere intentions for the betterment of the country and the nation, aiming to bridge the growing divide between the military and the public. However, the response was extremely irresponsible and unserious," Geo News quoted the letter penned by Imran Khan.

The former Prime Minister and PTI leader asserted that he had dedicated his entire life to bringing global recognition to Pakistan. "My 55 years of public life since the 1970s and my 30 years of earnings are fully transparent. My life and death are solely tied to Pakistan," the letter read.

Khan expressed his concerns regarding the military's image and the potential consequences of the widening gap between the public and the army, citing them as the reason for writing this letter.

Referring to his first letter to the Army Chief, Khan claimed that 90 per cent of the public would have supported the six points he had highlighted if they had been consulted.

In the letter, he alleged that the government was installed by manipulating election results through pre-poll rigging.

"The authorities passed the 26th Constitutional Amendment through parliament to control the judiciary and Peca [Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act] to silence dissent," he added.

He noted that political instability and the "might is right" policy plunged the country's economy into chaos. Khan regretted that the country's "largest political party" was being targeted and all state institutions were being used for political engineering and revenge.

Referring to his imprisonment, he claimed that he had been placed in solitary confinement and deprived of sunlight for 20 days.

"My exercise equipment, television, and even newspapers have been taken away. They restrict my access to books whenever they wish. Besides those 20 days, I was also locked up for another 40 hours. In the last six months, I have been allowed to speak to my sons only three times," he added.

Furthermore, he said, his party members travel long distances to meet him, yet they, too, were denied access despite judicial directives. "Only a handful of individuals have been allowed to see me in the past six months. Even my wife is not permitted to meet me, despite clear orders from the Islamabad High Court," he added.

Meanwhile, he claimed that over 2,000 of their workers, supporters, and party leaders were still awaiting bail hearings, with judges deliberately delaying their cases, as per Geo News.

In his first letter to the Army Chief, Imran Khan had urged him to reconsider policies and called for the formation of a judicial commission.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor