PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry announces final date for dissolution of assemblies

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior vice president Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday said if a final date for the next general election is not announced by December 20 then the party will order the dissolution of assemblies in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, reported Geo News.

Previously, PTI Chairman Imran Khan also warned to dissolve the provincial assemblies in order to pressure the government into snap polls.

A former federal minister, Chaudhry tweeted: "Leaders of the imported government do not want polls and they have no idea how to run the country."

Chaudhary said that ruling a country is a difficult task and the ruling coalition does not have the ability to do it. According to him, the country's affairs are not run by appointing ministers and making foreign visits.

Pakistan needs political stability which is not possible without a stable government, he said, according to Geo News.

Fawad warned the ruling coalition, saying: "If Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) does not bring a formula for holding general elections by December 20, the Punjab and KP assemblies will be dissolved."

He added that after the dissolution, the general elections in the two provinces will be completed by March 20.

PTI has complete trust in its allies in this regard, Geo News quoted Chaudhry as saying.

Imran Khan had earlier said that the assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces would not be dissolved if the election will take place by March.

In an interview with a Pakistani private channel, Imran had said: "If they are ready for elections by the end of March, then we would not dissolve the assemblies. Otherwise, we want to conduct polls by dissolving the KP and Punjab assemblies", Geo news reported.

PTI Chairman further said that his party would not agree to a date after March and the assemblies will dissolve in this [December] month if the government disagrees.

"How long will they take to decide? They either have to say yes or no. We have already decided," the former premier said underlining his conditional stance on talks with the government on the election date.

Ruling out early elections in Pakistan, former president, and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari said that the multi-party alliance of PDM will table no-confidence motions in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies.

Imran's PTI is in power in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

( With inputs from ANI )

