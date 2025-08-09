PTI leaders Omar Ayub Khan, Shibli Faraz disqualified over May 9 riots verdicts

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 9 : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan and Opposition Leader in the Senate Shibli Faraz have been removed from their seats, according to notifications by the respective houses' secretariats, DAWN reported.

On Tuesday, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified the two opposition leaders, Sunni Ittehad Council chief Hamid Raza and other PTI lawmakers following their convictions in cases related to the May 9 riots.

According to the notification by the National Assembly Secretariat dated August 7, "Consequent upon disqualification and de-notification of Leader of the Opposition Omar Ayub Khan from being a member of the National Assembly (NA-18 Haripur) under Article 63 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan ... the office of the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly has become vacant with effect from August 5th, 2025."

A similar notification for Faraz was issued by the Senate Secretariat, stating, "Consequent upon disqualification and de-notification of Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Senator Syed Shibli Faraz, from being a member of the Senate under Article 63 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan ... the office of the Leader of the Opposition in the Senate has become vacant with effect from 5th August," DAWN reported.

The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Wednesday halted the ECP from taking any action against PTI leaders Faraz and Ayub.

A notification from the ECP stated that Faraz, Ayub, Kharal, Raza, MNA Rai Hassan Nawaz Khan, Gul, MPA Muhammad Ansar Iqbal, MPA Junaid Afzal Sahi and MPA Rai Muhammad Murtaza Iqbal were now disqualified under Article 63(1h) which disqualifies a person convicted for any offence involving moral turpitude and sentenced to at least two years' imprisonment and their seats were vacant, DAWN reported.

The disqualifications are linked to the May 9, 2023, riots, when PTI supporters, protesting the arrest of party founder Imran Khan, staged violent demonstrations, vandalising military installations and state-owned buildings, and attacking the Lahore corps commander's residence. Thousands of protesters, including party leaders, were arrested in the aftermath.

Last month, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Faisalabad sentenced over 100 PTI leaders and workers to jail terms of up to 10 years for their involvement in the riots. Among those given 10 years of rigorous imprisonment were NA Opposition Leader Khan, Senate Opposition Leader Faraz, MNA Zartaj Gul, Hamid Raza, Sheikh Rashid Shafique, Kanwal Shauzab, Farah Agha, Rai Haider Kharal and Muhammad Ahmad Chattha.

Ayub criticised the ATC's decision in a post on X, calling it a "bogus verdict" and vowing to contest it along with the ECP's disqualification in court. He also posted a video of himself at the Peshawar High Court with other PTI leaders and lawyers, saying the court had given him a few days and bail would be granted upon filing his appeal.

According to DAWN, the ECP's decision follows other recent disqualifications of PTI leaders. On July 29, MNA Abdul Latif was disqualified from the NA-1 constituency (Upper and Lower Chitral), while on July 28, Senator Ejaz Chaudhry, MNA Mohammad Ahmed Chatta and MPA Ahmad Khan were also disqualified.

On December 21 and 26 last year, a military court sentenced over 50 PTI leaders and activists, including Imran Khan's nephew Hassaan Niazi, to up to 10 years in connection with the May 9 riots. The ATCs have been hearing May 9-related cases daily to meet a Supreme Court deadline for their conclusion by August.

