PTI to protest against 'rigging' in polls, JUI(F) to stage sit-in

Islamabad, Feb 11 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will be holding a peaceful protest on Sunday to protest alleged rigging in the February 8 general elections.

The PTI posted on X on Saturday: "Tomorrow at 2 pm, there will be a peaceful protest in the entire South Punjab if the public mandate is violated," Dawn reported.

The PTI waill also be protesting at Ghanta Ghar in Faisalabad and outside the Election Commission office in Rawalpandi.

To protest 'rigging', JUI(F) has also announced to launch a protest campaign.

JUI(F) has asked the workers to stage a sit-in on the main highways across Sindh and block the key road links of the province.

Alleging rigging, PTI-affiliated independent candidates have also moved the Lahore High Court (LHC) challenging the results of PP-164 and NA-118, where the father-son duo, Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz, have secured win, ARY News reported.

