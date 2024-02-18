PTI will form govts in Centre, provinces: Omar Ayub

New Delhi, Feb 18 Pakistan-Tehreek-e-Insaaf’s (PTI) Prime Ministerial candidate Omar Ayub Khan on Sunday said that his party will form the government in the Centre and provinces, media reports said.

Earlier, following the allegation rigging against the Pakistan Election Commission and a fractured mandate, the PTI had said that the party will sit in opposition.

Dawn newspaper quoted Ayub as saying that the crackdown against the PTI is still continuing.

Speaking at a press conference in Islamabad, he said, “Even now, police are picking up our workers and leaders and pressuring them. This was not the job of any caretaker setup. They exceeded their mandate.”

Pakistani and international media has reported that the general election, held on February 8, were massively rigged by the country's establishment after the common people had voted for Imran Khan-led PTI.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor