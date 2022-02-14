PTM activists in Belgium stage protest against Pakistani soldiers firing on their leaders

Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) activists on Sunday in Belgium staged a protest at Schuman circle in front of the European Commission against attack on PTM central leaders like Manzoor Ahmad Pashteen and coordinator of PTM South Pashkhwa Noor Bacha who sustained bullet injuries from Pakistani soldiers firing.

The protesters demanded the release of Gharzang, Ali Wazir Hanif Pashteen and Wais Abdal Idris Khattak from Pakistani jails. They also demanded European Union to take note of the illegal intervention of the Punjab state of Pakistan in Afghanistan. Around 40 people participated in this protest.

They called for wider participation from all the Pashtuns living in Belgium and invited them to the demonstration. PTM leaders like Malik Bazai and Zahidullah Rekhtin spoke on the occasion and said that PTM is the voice of oppressed Pashtuns against the anti-human face of the Pakistan state.

PTM has also held a similar protest in front of the Pakistani Consulate in Frankfurt Germany on February 11, 2022, where they condemned Pakistan for its activities against Pashtuns.

The series of protests against Pakistan by Afghans on Sunday reached Brussels in Europe.

As the whole world is aware, the terrorists trained by Pakistan have carried out very brutal and horrible terrorist attacks in Kabul and other provinces of Afghanistan in recent weeks, which resulted in the attacks. Innocent children, women, old and young men were martyred and injured, said the PTM leaders at the demonstration.

"Ladies and gentlemen! Pakistan's rulers, army and intelligence mean ISI (Pakistan's spy agency). What is the reason for the last four decades of military intervention and terrorist attacks in Afghanistan?" questioned the protestors.

They said that Pakistan is using extremist Islam and terrorism to achieve their political goals.

"The leaders of global terrorism have been given safe havens beside their military bases. If any terrorist attacks have happened in every corner of the world, then these terrorists have some kind of links with Pakistan, which is a clear example of terrorist attacks in London, Madrid, Belgium, France, America and other countries and recent brutalities in Kabul," said a protestor.

Pakistan does not only support terrorists, but also it has sold the technology of mass killing (atomic) weapons; for example, selling nuclear weapons to Iran, North Korea, Libya and other countries, said another demonstrator.

"Although there has been a lot of verbal pressure on Pakistan by the leaders of the United States of America in recent times, in our view this pressure is not enough and cannot force Pakistan to stop supporting terrorists," added a protestor.

Pakistan should not be allowed to undermine the historical rights of independent tribes.

The protestors chanted slogans like "Release Idris, Release Fahim; Pakistan is killing, World is watching; Pakistan Army is carrying out atrocities on Pashtun movement and in Balochistan."

Pashtuns, an ethnic minority blames Pakistan for marginalising them for years. They say they have not been accorded their rights. And their demand for the same has been brutally suppressed.

( With inputs from ANI )

