PTM Holland chapter highlights Kabul Khel Jirga, appeals for flood relief across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

The Hague [Netherlands] August 18 : The Holland Chapter of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) has reported a large gathering of the Kabul Khel tribe in North Waziristan, which was called to address ongoing state-sponsored insecurity in their businesses. The event saw a considerable turnout from both the elders and the youth of Shiwa Kabul Khel.

The tribe firmly asserted that they would not permit their land to be taken under the guise of an "operation." They stated, "If it comes to it, we will be buried in our own homes and rooms, but we will not abandon our land."

The jirga determined that the elders and youth would meet with the North Waziristan Commandant and other government officials at Spin Wam to discuss the current situation. They aim to communicate that they are no longer willing to endure what they termed "unfounded curfews" or the insecurity that is impacting their villages and markets. The next jirga for the Kabul Khel tribe has been scheduled for August 18 at 7 a.m., at which time the results of their discussions with the government will be shared with the community, and decisions will be made regarding further actions.

In addition to these issues, the PTM Holland Chapter highlighted distressing reports concerning significant human and material losses due to flooding in various areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, such as Bunir, Swat, Shangla, Bajaur, Battagram, and Lower Dir.

The movement pointed out that while the Pashtun homeland is suffering from the ravages of commercial conflicts, the lack of an independent and welfare-focused governance system has left communities defenceless against the impacts of environmental changes and floods, as well as unable to implement preventive measures.

PTM appealed to the broader Pashtun community, particularly to its fellow movement members, urging them to contribute positively wherever support is feasible. Pashtuns living abroad were particularly encouraged to connect with international aid agencies and advocate for direct assistance to the affected areas.

While concluding, the PTM leadership expressed their hopes for a return to normalcy and safety for those impacted, affirming that all efforts, big or small, will be made to provide aid.

