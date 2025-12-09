Public distrust grows over interim setup in PoGB ahead of 2026 assembly elections

Gilgit [PoGB] December 9 : With Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB) preparing for its upcoming assembly elections, public anger and political distrust are steadily intensifying over the formation of a new interim setup, which many residents fear is already compromised even before assuming office.

Public resentment, rooted in what citizens describe as prolonged governance failures under previous administrations, is now spilling into open criticism of the electoral management process. Locals accuse the outgoing leadership of neglecting public welfare while focusing on personal privileges, pushing large sections of the youth into frustration and disillusionment.

The growing unrest was clearly visible during a recent gathering at the Gilgit Press Club, where citizens openly voiced strong objections against the interim arrangement. Speakers alleged that, instead of serving as a neutral caretaker administration, a standard democratic practice, the interim structure is being influenced by former ministers and political advisers through alleged financial inducements and institutional pressure.

A participant at the meeting claimed that elements of the previous government are allegedly attempting to secure positions in the interim administration through "money power and blackmail," raising serious questions over the credibility of the setup meant to oversee the electoral transition.

Public scepticism is now transforming into a direct challenge to the institutions responsible for conducting the elections. Residents warned that without a transparent and impartial interim government, the entire electoral exercise risks losing legitimacy in the eyes of the public.

At the press meet, speakers questioned the very purpose of the caretaker arrangement if free and fair elections are not ensured. They alleged that the people of PoGB feel politically sidelined and treated without dignity, despite being repeatedly promised democratic rights and accountability.

Citizens have issued a strong warning that those who misuse power or manipulate electoral institutions will be held accountable. Protesters asserted that silence is no longer an option and demanded that the interim administration function strictly as a neutral body to ensure credible elections in the region.

