Pune family receives closure after Siddhant Patil's remains return from US

Washington, DC [USA], September 6 : A Pune family has finally found some solace after the remains of 26-year-old Siddhant Vitthal Patil, who tragically drowned in Glacier National Park's Avalanche Creek two months ago, were returned to his hometown on Thursday.

Patil, a California-based tech professional, had been hiking with friends on July 6 when he accidentally slipped into the creek and was swept away. Despite exhaustive efforts by park rangers, his body was not immediately recovered due to the treacherous conditions of the gorge.

It wasn't until nearly a month later, on August 4, that they recovered a body matching the description provided by Patil's friends. His clothing and gear were also found nearby, and DNA or dental records were used to confirm his identity.

Patil's family in Pune had to endure an agonising wait of over 60 days, hoping for his return or at least for closure. Speaking to ANI, Patil's maternal uncle, Pritesh Chaudhari, described the emotional turmoil the family faced during this period.

"Siddhant's mother held onto hope every day that her son would return, but now that we have his mortal remains, there's a sense of closure," he said.

The family expressed deep gratitude to Prem Bhandari, a well-known figure within the Indian diaspora, who played a pivotal role in assisting with the legal and logistical challenges of repatriating Patil's body from the United States. Chaudhari acknowledged Bhandari's relentless efforts, saying, "He took our calls and ensured Siddhant's remains would come home."

In a social media post, Bhandari himself thanked various US officials, including Pete Webster, Deputy Superintendent of Glacier National Park, and Jared Leo, Deputy Coroner, for their support.

Mohan Nannapanen, founder of TEAM Aid, a non-profit organisation, was also instrumental in aiding the family through this difficult time.

This tragic incident has left a deep impact on both the Patil family and the community. Glacier National Park officials revealed that Patil had strayed from the main trail and slipped into the gorge while standing on a large rock.

His friends witnessed him go underwater before being swept away by the strong currents. Search efforts, complicated by high water levels and dangerous conditions, included the use of drones, helicopters, and specialized equipment to navigate the depths of the gorge.

As Patil's remains were brought back to Pune, his family now has the opportunity to perform the last rites and honour his memory. While the closure brings a semblance of peace, the grief of losing their son in such tragic circumstances will undoubtedly linger for a long time.

